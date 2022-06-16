The era of lame ducks is here

WITH the selection of the presidential flag bearers by the various political parties for next year’s election, the era of lame duck, especially in the Central Government, is here. The lame duck definition refers to when a person in power has entered the final stages of their control, and the chosen successor has been elected or soon will be. Lame-duck became the term used to describe politicians, especially the president, who either lost an election or decided to forgo reelection. For some time, we have been witnessing a weak presidency, but it is likely going to get worse now. What is about to happen is the deconstruction of the imperial Presidency. Nothing humbles a man or a…