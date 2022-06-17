12 reasons Atiku picked Okowa as running mate

THE presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubukar, has given reasons he unveiled Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as his running mate in the next year’s election.

He gave the reasons during the presentation of Okowa to the party’s national caucus at the national secretariat, Abuja, on Thursday.

The presidential candidate said in arriving at his decision, he held consultations to seek input and contributions of relevant stakeholders.

He regretted that he had to choose one from the shortlist submitted to him by the party, adding that it was a difficult task to arrive at his decision.

He, however, said he was not afraid to take…