7 dies, 5 injured in road accident in Kogi ― FRSC

Seven persons have lost their lives while five others were injured in Kogi auto-head-on-collision crash which occurred on Thursday.

The Kogi Sector Commander, Federal Road Safely Corps (FRSC), Mr Stephen Dawulung disclosed this to newsmen.

The FRSC Sector Commander said the incident occurred around 4.40 a.m, on Thursday when a Toyota Hiace bus had a head-on collision with a DAF Articulated Vehicle at Akpanya near Koton Karfe on Abuja-Lokoja road in Kogi local government council of the state.

He said “When the two vehicles collided, seven persons died instantly and five persons sustained injuries.

“Our officers, who quickly rushed to the scene when alerted, were able…