Bandits kill 4, injure 3 in Bauchi communities

Yusuf Garba, the Executive Chairman of Alkaleri LGA of Bauchi State has confirmed that unknown gunmen suspected to be bandits on Thursday night attacked and killed four people, injuring three other people in the area.

Yusuf Garba confirmed the incident while speaking with journalists in Bauchi, saying that the bandits went to the village to abduct the hamlet heads of Jimari Sabuwa, New Tudun Wadan Jada and Jauro Banu, but when people raised alarm, they abandoned their mission and fled.

He explained that the kidnappers came through the largest border forest with Taraba, Gombe, and Plateau States, and security operatives were pursuing them.

The council boss also said that they held…