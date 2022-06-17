BASEPA encourages investment in public toilets operation to attain open defecation free

Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA) has called on the general public to invest in public conveniences /toilets operation to attain open defecation-free (ODF) status for the state.

The venture will also boost economic activities, increase revenue generation and the provision of employment opportunities to the teeming unemployed youths in the state. The call was made, on Thursday, by Sanitarian Mohammed Usman Sale when he led a team of professionals from the Agency for an inspection visit of a newly constructed public toilet at Wunti market in Bauchi.

The team comprised of registered and licensed Environmental Health Officers and Technicians who went around the…