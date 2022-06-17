Comedy can be a gift or skill, master it to be unique — Larry J

Lanre Gregory, known by his stage name, Larry J, is a Nigerian stand-up comedian and event host. In this interview with ROTIMI IGE, he speaks about his journey so far in the comedy industry and, his upcoming plans.

What year did you commence your career in the comedy industry and how is the journey so far?

I have been in and out of comedy for 15 years, doing comedy-drama but I started full-time comedy 12 years ago. It wasn’t like I was hungry, but I realised that I wasn’t enjoying my job as a project manager and was bad at it. Making people laugh gives me joy and I enjoy working towards it. It was after I decided to do full-time comedy through the help of some mentors and…