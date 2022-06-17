Journey of the beats: The story of Nigerian music to premiere on Showmax June 23

‘Journey of the beats’, a documentary series that follows the journey of Nigerian and black music through the years, will premiere on Showmax on June 23. The 10-part documentary series is produced by creative entrepreneur and founder of Storm Records, Obi Asika.

The documentary series tells the important story about how this generation of Nigerian artistes found their confidence and identity through music and how it enabled the enormous growth of youth culture in Nigeria and then to Africa and the world. It tells a story of a music that has unlocked a global movement from small independent labels and promoters in Lagos to spread globally and produce billions of streams, hits,…