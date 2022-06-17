Muslim-Christian ticket will unite Nigerians — PDP BoT chairman

The chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Walid Jibrin has said that the Muslim-Christian ticket will unite Nigerians.

He noted that the decision of the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar to pick a Christian as his running mate will promote unity among Nigerians and further lead to progress and development.

In a statement he issued in Kaduna following the announcement of the Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as Atiku’s running mate, Senator Jibrin advised Nigerians irrespective of religious differences to support PDP.

The PDP chieftain who is a second republic senator noted that the opposition party is greater…