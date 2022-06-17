Muslim clerics visit CAN, condemn Owo church attack

THE League of Imams and Alfas in Ogun State has condemned the recent attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, where many worshippers were killed.

The league expressed disapproval during a condolence visit to the Ogun State office of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Abeokuta, where it also expressed commitment to the peaceful coexistence of all residents of the state in spite of religious differences.

The leader of the delegation, the league’s Secretary-General, Sheikh Tajudeen Adewunmi, presented a condolence letter to the chairman of CAN in the state, Bishop Tunde Akin-Akinsanya, during the visit.

Sheikh Adewunmi described the Owo attack as…