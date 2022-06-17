Nigeria to phase out kerosene use by 2030 ― Buhari

Ten years after first muting the idea, the federal government has outlined fresh plans to phase out the use of kerosene in the country.

Addressing a virtual meeting, hosted by President Joe Biden of the United States, on the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate Change (MEF), on Friday, President Buhari said that an updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change had been submitted to replace the interim contribution of May 27, 2021.

He restated Nigeria’s commitment to a safer and healthier global climate, listing the country’s updated NDC to include the elimination of kerosene lighting by 2030, an increase in the use of…