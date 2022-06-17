Obi will announce running mate ― LP

Chairman, Labour Party (LP) Barr. Julius Abure has said the candidate for the Vice President slot has been submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in compliance with the electoral timetable.

Abure said the Party would cede the privilege of public announcement o the candidate to the Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi. The Chairman of the party said this to our correspondent, at his office in Abuja.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had in its guidelines published that names of candidates from primaries of political parties must be submitted to the Commission no later than 6 pm, Friday.

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral…