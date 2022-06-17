Ogun govt restates commitment to creating affordable housing through public-private partnership

The Ogun State government has restated its commitment to providing affordable housing for its residents through public-private partnership.

Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Tpl. Tunji Odunlami, stated this on Friday when he received the Pelican Valley Nigeria Limited delegation as part of the ongoing consultation for the proposed Pelican’s/Gateway Economic Autarky Project.

The project, according to Pelican Valley CEO, Dr Babatunde Adeyemo, consists of four sub projects – The Pelican’s Ecostay Apartments, The Pelican Brief Estate, The Pelican’s Greenish Acres Farm Estate and The Pelican Farm Market.

In his address, Odunlami said the government will…