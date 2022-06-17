Okowa betrayed South by accepting vice-presidential slot ― South, Middle Belt Leaders

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum (SMBLF) has described the acceptance by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to be the running mate to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar in next year’s election as a betrayal of the South.

The Forum gave this position in a statement issued on Friday signed by its leader, Chief Edwin Clark; Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Leader, Afenifere; Dr Dru Bitrus, President-General, Middle Belt Forum; and Prof. George Obiozor President-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

The statement noted that it is unspeakable and disappointing for Okowa, who is currently Chairman of the South-South Governors’ Forum, and a native of…