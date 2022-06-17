Police withdraw orderly of VIPs, warns political thugs

The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Johnson Kokumo has announced the withdrawal of police attachment to influential persons in the state until after Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti state.

Kokumo who is coordinating the over 17,000 police contingent for the election noted that adequate arrangements had been concluded to ensure maximum security of voters, officials and other law-abiding citizens in the state.

Speaking with newsmen on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti, the DIG explained that there would be enough police operatives and other sister agencies to guarantee the integrity of the poll, allaying the fears of the citizens about the heavy presence of operatives in the…