APC candidate, Oyebanji, wins own polling unit

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Biodun Oyebanji, has won in his Ward 6, Unit 3, Okelele, Ikogosi-Ekiti polling unit by a landslide.

Oyebanji polled 296 votes out of the 300 votes cast in the unit to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which came a distant second with one vote.

Below are the details.

PDP……1

APC……296

Void……3

Total number of registered voters…583

Total number of accredited voters…..300

