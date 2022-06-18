Bauchi Polytechnic suspends female staff for alleged partisan political postings 

For allegedly promoting a particular political party and its gubernatorial candidate, Bauchi State Polytechnic has suspended one of its middle cadre staff, Raliya Mohammed Kashim.

Before her suspension, Raliya Mohammed Kashim was a staff of Bauchi State-owned Polytechnic, Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic (ATAP).

The suspension was confirmed by the management of the Polytechnic claiming that the female staff was allegedly involved in partisan politics.

The Management of ATAP stated that with her actions, she violated the Public Service Rules that prohibit civil servants from engaging in partisan politics.

This was made known in a press release in reaction to a report by an…