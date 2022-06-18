EkitiDecides2022, an improvement on previous elections ― CTA

The Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) has described the Ekiti State governorship election as an improvement on the nation’s democratic process, as against the initial narrative before the election.

Speaking on the preliminary report of the election conducted on Saturday in Ado Ekiti, the Executive Secretary of CTA, Faith Nwadishi, said reports from observers sent to the 16 local government areas across the state indicated that the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BIVAS) has helped to douse tension during the election.

She said: “BIVAS performance has been a tremendous improvement compared to previous experience. By all standard, we are seeing improvement over time and…