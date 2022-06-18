Here’s why creatives should avoid unnecessary comparison 

There’s a popular saying that comparison is the thief of joy. The concept of dealing with comparison as a creative is not a new one. However, there are creatives who don’t know how to navigate life when they have to deal with comparison.

What is comparison? I stated earlier that comparison is the thief of joy. It is what pushes you to measure how well you’re doing by another person’s progress. It is also trying to have by force what another person has especially when you see yourself as somebody who doesn’t have the means of getting that thing.

It is true that comparison can have positive effects on a creative, but it’s sad that the negative effects outweigh the…