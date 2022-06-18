How fast-rising Nigerian stars are showcasing afrobeat to the world

In the past eight months, we have seen several international collaborations happen between Nigerian music stars and their contemporaries across the globe. From British Ed Sheeran vibing to Fireboy DML’s Peru to Canadian Justin Bieber jumping on Omah Lay’s Attention, to Tems getting featured in Drake’s Album and also ranking number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with collaboration with Future, it’s been back-to-back international collaboration gigs for Nigerian Afrobeat stars.

Over the years, the OGs in the Nigerian music industry like Wizkid, Olamide, Davido, Burna Boy Tiwa Savage etc. have worked hard to put Nigerian on the world map by conquering massive stages across the…