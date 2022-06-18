Lanlehin, Gbadamosi, Jolaoso, 21 others inaugurated to reconcile aggrieved Oyo APC members

Chairman, Oyo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Isaac Omodewu, on Saturday, inaugurated a 24-man reconciliation committee led by former Senator Olufemi Lanlehin with a mandate to pacify all aggrieved members and unify the party.

Lanlehin heads the committee which has as members Alhaji Abu Gbadamosi, who had emerged as factional chairman to Omodewu’s chairmanship; Chief Timothy Jolaoso; Honourable Lasun Adebunmi; Dr Ameed Ayinde; Mr Oladayo Lawal; Chief Badmos Bukola; Sunday Ajadi among others.

At the inauguration held at the party’s state Secretariat, Oke-Ado, Ibadan, Omodewu added that the committee is expected to reach out to those presently in…