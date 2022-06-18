Lorry, tanker drivers block Onitsha headbridge in protest

Drivers of various articulated vehicles including lorries, tankers and tippers have blocked the Niger Bridgehead in Onitsha in protest.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the protest was triggered by alleged extortion by naval officers operating on the bridge who insisted on collecting N1,000 from the drivers as a bribe.

The drivers, however, decided to block the road on Saturday morning, after a naval officer shot and punctured the tyres of a lorry because its driver refused to pay the N1,000 bribe.

As at 10 am on Saturday, it was learnt that the entire stretch of Onitsha-Enugu expressway was blocked for hours by lorries who protested the treatment of their colleagues.

According to…