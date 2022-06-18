Malami remains best option — North-East APC group

As the search for a formidable running mate for the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, continues to generate debate across the country, the name of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami has joined the long list.

A political pressure group under the aegis of North-East All Progressive Congress (APC) Enlightenment Circle has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari, APC leaders and stakeholders of the party to consider Malami as a running mate to Tinubu.

Bauchi State Chairman of the group, Alhaji Misbahu Sani Bauchi, made the appeal in a statement made available to journalists on Saturday in…