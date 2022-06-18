My relationship with Opeyemi Aiyeola —Actor, Jamiu Azeez

Jamiu Azeez is one of the actors making waves in the Nigerian movie Industry. The Lagos State-born movie producer has quite a number of movies to his name and he has shown his readiness to take on not just the Nigerian industry but also the global stage. In this interview by FEMI OGUNTAYO, he talks about his most talked-about closeness with popular actress, Opeyemi Ayeola, among other issues. Excerpts:

How would you describe the year 2022 for you as an actor?

2022 has been a great year, I have experienced both the good and bad side of it. It’s been a rollercoaster, but we keep moving and striving and God has really been so merciful

How was growing up for you? Tell us…