Nigerians should pray to have God-fearing leaders ― Prophet Abioye

General Overseer of The Christ Preachers Ministries Int’l Inc (TCP), Prophet Solomon Abioye, has said that the concern of every Nigerian should be to pray to God to give the country leaders that have the fear of God, who, according to him, will clear the present mess that the nation has found herself in.

The cleric expressed this view while speaking with newsmen in Lagos ahead of the Church’s mid-year programme “Eat in Plenty,” saying that even though things were very tough currently, God had spoken that His people would start experiencing abundance as from the remaining part of this year.

According to the man of God, praying for a divinely appointed leader who will clear…