2023 Elections: Is the president Nigeria needs among the offerings?

With the June 9 deadline for political parties to conduct their primaries over, the country’s electoral process towards the 2023 elections will be entering a new phase. But just before the new chapter is opened, the aftermath of the primaries continue to ripple the polity.

The issue of running mates to presidential candidates in the major parties gave stakeholders cause for caution, although the two major candidates, Atiku Abubakar and Senator Bola Tinubu, have scaled the hurdles by picking their partners for the joint tickets.

The methods employed as well as the processes for the conduct of primaries in some of the parties have left tongues wagging about issues of internal…