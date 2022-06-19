2023: Niger PDP unveils Gomna as governorship running-mate

Niger State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has picked Mr Samuel Gomna as the running mate for the Party’s governorship candidate, for the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The gubernatorial candidate of the party in the forthcoming 2023 governorship election, Alhaji Isah Liman Kantigi, unveiled his running mate on Sunday at the state’s secretariat of the Party in Minna during an event for the presentation of certificate of return to various candidates of the party.

The deputy governorship candidate, Samuel Gomna, was a former executive Chairman of Tafa Local Government Council under the Suleja emirate council.

Kantigi, during his remarks, said the…