55 persons benefit N20m empowerment tools in Kwara

About 55 people in the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church, Muritala Mohammed Way, Ilorin have been empowered with various working tools worth N20million by a philanthropic organisation in the church, the Oluwole foundation.

The items distributed include deep freezer, tricycles (Kekenapep), industrial machines, laptops and many others.

Speaking during the 10th year empowerment programme of the Oluwole foundation, the foundation chairman, Pastor Moses Popoola, said that human beings were not created to be beggars, but rather to be active, creative and productive.

The cleric said that the above saying informed the establishment of the foundation.

To succeed in life, Pastor…