Akeredolu’s restructuring frustration and Nigeria’s future

It is obvious that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State is frustrated with the nation’s warped structure.

In a keynote address delivered last Thursday at a meeting of Attorneys-General of the 36 states, the governor lamented that “The current spate of insecurity in the country leaves us with no room for equivocation on the rights of the states to maintain law and order through the establishment of State Police. The growing distrust in the polity is a direct result of the disconnect between Federal Government and the constituent units of the country. The economic adversity currently experienced in the country points directly at the defective political structure.”

He added,…