How former NFF secretary, Sani Toro, two others were abducted

Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of former Secretary-General of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Sani Ahmed Toro, alongside former Assistant Coach of Flying Eagles, Garba Yila and Alhaji Isah Jah.

The Command Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ahmed Wakil, while confirming the abduction on Sunday in Bauchi, said that he was not conversant with the full details of the incident as it happened along Abuja – Jos road which is outside his state of operation.

It was reported that on Saturday, Sani Toro, Garba Yila and Alhaji Isah Jah were kidnapped on their way from Abuja to Bauchi after they attended the wedding ceremony of the son of former NFF…