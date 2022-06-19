Insecurity: As Nigerians seek solace in self-protection

FUNMILAYO AREMU examines Nigeria’s worsening case of insecurity, as well as the causes and solutions to the problem.

Over the last decade, going by the report of Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), at least, 60,000 people have died as a result of insecurity in Northern Nigeria alone. Not only this, millions of people (about 3.3 million), according to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), have been internally displaced in the country.

The perpetrators of pervading insecurity include insurgent groups such as Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), and, curiously too, others tagged as unknown gunmen, bandits, herdsmen and militant…