Kaduna 2023: Ginger farmers drum up support for Manzo as Uba Sani’s running mate

As the search for a running mate gathers momentum, the Ginger Farmers and Marketers Association in Kaduna State has said it is throwing its weight behind Daniel Maigari Manzo as the running mate of All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate, Uba Sani.

The Chairman of the association, Joseph Chori made this known in a press conference held at Arewa House on Saturday.

He said, “One man who has been critical in this new discovery and promotion of the product is the former Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce in the first tenure of Mallam el-Rufai, Dr Manzo Daniel Maigari.”

According to…