Kaduna sacks 2,357 teachers, including NUT president, for failing to sit for competency test

Kaduna State Government has sacked 2,357 primary school teachers who failed to sit for the competency test conducted by the Universal Basic Education Board (KASUBEB) recently.

A statement by KADSUBEB on Sunday and issued by the spokesperson of the Board, Hauwa Mohammed said the board conducted a competency test for over 30,000 teachers in December 2021.

However, the statement averred that 2,192 primary school teachers, including the National President of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Audu Amba, had been sacked for refusing to sit for the competency test.

While 165 teachers out of the 27,662 teachers who sat for the test were sacked…