Nigeria to participate in scheduled CHOGM in Rwanda

The Nigerian government is set to participate in the 26th Session of Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) which is scheduled to hold in Kigali, Rwanda’s capital from 20th to 26th of June 2022.

This is according to a statement signed by the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francisca Omaluyi.

The theme of the Summit is “Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming.”

The statement further reads “His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR will be participating in the summit.

“The President will deliver remarks as a Special Speaker at the Summit on Malaria and Tropical Neglected Diseases as well as during the Heads of…