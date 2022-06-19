Power of incumbency has no role to play in Plateau State —Latep

Former chairman, Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission and immediate past Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state, HonourableLatepDabang, speaks with ISAAC SHOBAYO on his removal as APC chairman in the state, his defection to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his point of departure with the state governor, Simon Lalong among other issues.

You were one of the founding members of APC in Plateau State and also a strong political ally of Governor Simon Lalong, with these background, what inform your decision to jettison APC for PDP and where is the point of departure between you and the governor?

Our point of departure was in 2021 when the governor…