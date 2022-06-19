Running mate: Atiku picking Okowa, solves Muslim-Muslim ticket fears—Arewa Coalition

NORTHERN-based Coalition of Arewa Forum for Good Governance (CAFGG), has noted that the choice of Delta State governor, Senator Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa as Atiku Abubakar’s running mate has doused the brewing tension caused by the rumour of a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

This was even as it hailed the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former vice president for being sensitive to the yearnings of Nigerians.

According to the coordinator of the Coalition, Garba Yunusa, in a press conference held in Asa Pyramid Hotel, Kaduna on Saturday, the choice of Okowa not only strikes a balance of religion but, it also douses tension on the quest for Igbo presidency,…