Sen Adeyemi offers hajj slots to ‘honest’ delegates who returned cash after voting against him

The Senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Senator Smart Adeyemi, has offered to sponsor five honest delegates on Muslim hajj pilgrimage to Mecca for returning cash after not voting for him during the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary in the senatorial zone.

Adeyemi lost his return bid to the Senate after he scored 43 votes at the primary election against Sunday Karimi, who clinched the party’s ticket with 288 votes while Muyiwa Aina came second with 73 votes.

He said five among the delegates from Koton Karfe Local Government Area returned the money he gave out for “transport, accommodation and feeding” expenses after they voted against him.

