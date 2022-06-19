Waja-Lunguda clash: Gombe communities reach truce, denounce violence

After seasonal hostilities between Lunguda and Waja-speaking communities in Balanga LGA of Gombe State that have claimed several lives and properties worth several billions of Naira over the years, peace may have returned to the area after a successful peace meeting on Saturday.

This is coming after a resolve on Saturday by the two warring communities to eschew all forms of violence and embrace peace which will lead to peaceful coexistence among them.

In a Peace and Reconciliation meeting brokered by the District Head of Nyuwar and some eminent sons and daughters of Waja and Lunguda ethnic nationalities, the parties resolved to henceforth, live in peace with one another…