12 banks pay N125.9bn to AMCON’s Resolution Funds

TWELVE lenders, Access Bank, First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Fidelity, FBN, GTCo, Stanbic IBTC, Sterling, UBA, Union, Unity, Wema, and Zenith Bank have paid a total sum of N125.9 billion to the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) as Sector Resolution Funds in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022.

The fund is part of the requirement of the AMCON (Amended) Act 2015, which mandates banks to make contributions to a fund established by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria Act, effective from January 1, 2013.

According to data from the financials of listed banks, AMCON bank charges increased by 29.5 per cent from N97.18 billion paid in the corresponding period of 2021 to…