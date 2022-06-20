Buhari hails ABUAD on emerging best Nigerian varsity, world 400th

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined Founder and Chancellor of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, as well as management and members of staff of the institution in celebrating the favourable rankings, which placed the university as the Best in Nigeria, and 400th in the world.

According to a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity) Monday, the President noted the visionary and scholarly leadership style that continues to shape the curriculum, operations and results of ABUAD since it was established 12 years ago, with the guiding principles of discipline, industry, determination, service, integrity, and sound education and quality…