Commit our country into the hands of God ― Gov. Yahaya Bello tells Kogi Muslim pilgrims

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has charged Kogi 2022 intending Muslim Pilgrims to use their sojourn to the Holy land to commit our dear country into the hands of Almighty God for intervention at such a critical period in our history.

While addressing the 370 air-bound pilgrims at the permanent Hajj camp in Abuja, he stressed the need for them to be good ambassadors of the state and to ensure that their actions while on pilgrimage bring accolades to the confluence state.

Governor Bello who paid a visit to the Kogi delegation at the Permanent Hajj Camp in Bassan, Abuja as part of the preparation for their departure to Saudi Arabia, urged them to ensure they rendered…