Tribune Online
Fuel queues return in Lagos as IPMAN members shut stations
Fuel queues on Monday resurfaced in most parts of Lagos State following the decision of some members of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) to close down their operations. Mr Akin Akinrinade, chairman, IPMAN, Lagos Satellite Depot, Ejigbo, who confirmed the development to newsmen in Lagos said the members took the decision because […]
Fuel queues return in Lagos as IPMAN members shut stations
Tribune Online
Source: Nigerian Tribune