



Tribune Online

Fuel queues return in Lagos as IPMAN members shut stations

Fuel queues on Monday resurfaced in most parts of Lagos State following the decision of some members of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) to close down their operations. Mr Akin Akinrinade, chairman, IPMAN, Lagos Satellite Depot, Ejigbo, who confirmed the development to newsmen in Lagos said the members took the decision because […]

Fuel queues return in Lagos as IPMAN members shut stations

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune