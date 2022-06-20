Ganduje, Sani-Bello congratulate Ekiti gov-elect, laud APC, Fayemi

Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, and his Niger State counterpart, Abubakar Sani-Bello, have congratulated the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Biodun Oyebanji, on his huge victory in the keenly contested Ekiti State governorship election which held on Saturday.

Ganduje, in a statement signed by the Kano Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, a copy made available on Monday stated that the wide margin of votes between the Ekiti governor-elect and co-contestants clearly demonstrates the trust and confidence of Nigerians across the country in the APC.

While saluting the APC both at the state and national levels on the peaceful and successful…