IGP commends peaceful conduct of Ekiti gubernatorial election

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba on Sunday commended the electorate in Ekiti State for cooperating with the Nigeria Police Force, and other security agencies in the just concluded gubernatorial election in the State.

This was contained in a statement made available to news by the Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi

According to the statement, ” the IGP who applauded the peaceful conduct of the election , equally lauded the efforts of the Police Officers deployed for the polls under the direct supervision of the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of election security, DIG Johnson Babatunde Kokumo.

