Lawmaker pays NECO exam fees for 2,496 students in Kano

In his effort to assist parents of underprivileged students who could not pay for the National Examinations Council (NECO), the member of the House of Representatives representing Wudil/Garko Federal Constituency, Hon. Muhammad Ali-Wudil, has disbursed N31 million to 2,496 indigents students to enable them to register for the NECO.

The lawmaker made the statement during the disbursement exercise to the beneficiaries on Sunday in Wudil, Headquarters of Wudil Local Government Area of Kano State.

According to him, each of the benefitting students would receive N13,000 to enable them to register for the examination.

The beneficiaries are among the students who failed the recent…