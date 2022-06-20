Local stock market opens week bearish as investors lose N551bn

The Nigerian equities market opened the new trading week on a negative note after losing as the benchmark index recorded 1.97 per cent decrease.

Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Monday closed bearish, extending the negative trend as the industrial sector shares led to the decline.

The All Share Index (ASI) settled at 50,756.74 basis points at the end of the day’s activities at the bourse as against an opening mark of 51,778.08 basis points.

Investors, therefore, lost N551 billion as the market capitalization settled at N27.363 trillion as against n opening of N27.914 trillion.

Accordingly, the year-to-date performance of the index crossed below 20 per…