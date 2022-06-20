Mbeki advocates conscientious youth organisations for Africa’s development

Former South African President, Thabo Mbeki has recommended virile, conscientious and upstanding youth organisations if Africa is to experience the much desired developments in various countries and sectors that make up the continent.

The South African leader stated this while featuring on the Toyin Falola Interview series held virtually on Sunday and put together by erudite scholar and professor of African history, Toyin Falola, with his operational base at the United States of American. The Toyin Falola Interviews have been particularly tilted towards amplifying African voices with the intent to provide a deep pool of solutions to the many problems plaguing the African…