Sheik Usman-Suleman installed as Mogaji/Imam of Alagufon

Sheik Asiru Usman-Suleman on Sunday was installed as the new Mogaji of Alagufon under the United Families of Alagufon, Agbeni, Oyo State.

The installation ceremony was witnessed by friends and the entire family of Alagufon compound as Sheik Asiru Usman-Suleman was crowned the new Mogaji/Imam of Alagufon compound.

Tribune Online gathered that the seven compounds that approved his candidature include, Shittu Musa Alagufon, Hamza Ibrahim Alagufon, Akande Ibrahim Alagufon, Salaudeen Ibrahim Alagufon, Ashiru Suleman Alagufon, Raheem Suleman Alagufon and Sariyu (Onikanhun) Suleiman Alagufon.

In his acceptance speech, Sheik Usman-Suleman, who succeeded the late Mogaji, Shittu Morakinyo…