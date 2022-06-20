Woman’s corpse, unconscious man found inside office in Aba after four days

A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend.

The police said the yet-to-be-identified persons were last seen when the deceased came visiting at the office apartment last Wednesday.

It was also gathered that family members of the man who had been looking for him made some reports to security agencies after declaring him missing.

Sources said the stench coming from her corpse attracted neighbours to the office which was locked on Saturday. Upon entry, they found the lifeless body of the woman and the man inside the office.

The remains of the lady were taken to the morgue while…