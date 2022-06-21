Lagos-Badagry Road’s project now enjoying steady funding —Fashola

The Lagos-Badagry Expressway reconstruction/rehabilitation project is now enjoying steady funding unlike before, the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, has said.

Despite this, the minister added that the early 2023 target for completion of the highway depended on factors like weather, traffic management and cooperation of the communities.

Fashola stated this during an on the spot inspection of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway project.

He seized the occasion to appeal to residents along the axis to desist from the theft of construction materials on site to give room for speedy completion of the project.

The minister said he received information that some…