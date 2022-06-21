NLC urges FG to end protracted strikes bedeviling tertiary education in Nigeria

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on the Federal Government to end the ongoing industrial action that have rendered the country’s tertiary education inactive.

The NLC President, Mr Ayuba Wabba, made the call in Geneva, Switzerland, recently when spoke on issue concerning social justice and decent work.

According to Wabba, the NLC has written to the Federal Government on how to end the universities’ workers strike through the use of a high-powered delegation

“We call on government to bring this strike to an end without further delay,” he said.

He said that one of the main issues in contention was the deployment of the University Transparency and Accountability…